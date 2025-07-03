HEBRON, Ky. — Levi Strauss & Co. is permanently closing its northern Kentucky distribution center, according to a company letter filed under the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act.

The letter was sent June 16 to the Kentucky Department of Workforce Development. It said the closure will result in approximately 346 employees losing their jobs; however, some will be able to apply for a job at another company location.

The San Francisco-based denim giant said some of the affected employees are represented by Workers United Local 2250 and its international union. Layoffs for both the company's union-represented population and home office population are projected to begin around Aug. 18. Levi's did not give a reason for the closure.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the WARN Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs. Employers with 100 or more employees must provide at least 60 days written notice of a plant closing and mass layoff affecting 50 or more employees at a single site of employment. The act makes certain exceptions when layoffs occur in the event of unforeseeable business circumstances, faltering companies and natural disasters.

In Jan. 2024, Levi's said it would undergo a two-year restructuring plan to cut costs and simplify operations. The company employs approximately 18,700 worldwide, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.