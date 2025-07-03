The class of 2025 is the largest high school graduating class in the history of the U.S., according to a report from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. Competition for good-paying jobs will be high now and quite possibly four years from now. So this class may have some challenges ahead. And no matter their path, what can they expect?

“There’s policy which does affect a lot of things about the economy and jobs,” said Erica Groshen, a senior economic advisor at Cornell Industrial and Labor Relations School. She says there is more uncertainty about where the economy will be due to policy changes, tariffs and immigration.

“And that makes companies more cautious about hiring. The longer the uncertainty lasts, then the more caution there is,” Groshen said.

So, a high school graduate may face challenges when it comes to the job market.

“I always knew that I never wanted to go to college,” said Ryan Ernenwein, a recent high school graduate. He says he plans on going into a trade and working toward being a welder.

“The way that you work yourself up in a welding shop is very hard," Ernenwein said. "You have to go from being a floor sweeper, to a grinder and then you have to take all your weld tests and then you can actually start welding at all these places."

For someone like Ernenwein, he feels like he has a better chance to land a job going the trade route.

“A lot more people go to college now than trade programs because they think they’re going to make more money if they go to college," he said. "People don’t like to really do dirty work anymore."

For Mackenzie Hayes, she’s choosing to continue her education before she jumps into the job market.

“I’m trying to prepare myself for college," Hayes said. "So, this year, I’ve been trying to take on more in an effort to make the transition a little bit more seamless."

Hayes says the effects of trying to learn virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic are still with her, so she’s looking forward to a full college experience.

“It definitely was a time for some bad mental health for some of us," she said. "It definitely brought on a lot of anxiety and kind of feelings of loneliness being isolated in our homes for our first formative years of high school."

For students headed to college, it’s unclear where the job market will be in the next four years from now when they graduate. But Groshen says there will always be challenges.

“The more education you have, the lower the unemployment rate for people like you," Groshen said. "So, coming out of high school, you face a higher unemployment rate. There are more people looking for every open job than if you had more experience or more education."