RALEIGH, N.C. — With higher temperatures impacting the state, HVAC companies are feeling the heat as they work to respond to a big log of calls.

What You Need To Know High humidity can make your A/C work harder by forcing it to remove moisture as well as cooling the space



Setting the thermostat too low strains the system and can make your home feel more humid



Experts recommend seasonal tune-ups to prevent bigger and more expensive issues down the line



They also advise changing air filters regularly and clearing debris like leaves from your outdoor unit

HVAC technicians across the state are reporting a spike in emergency calls and appointments, leaving some families with longer wait times.

Nick Howard, a long-time technician with Air Experts, said the volume of calls has doubled since the start of summer.

“It’s been very hot. Some of the attics have been running 120-130 degrees plus,” Howard said. “It makes for a very long, hot day.”

While some residents are forced to wait days for appointments, families like Rebecca Schmorr’s were grateful that Air Experts responded so quickly.

She said extreme heat conditions can often become unsafe.

“We’ve had 100-degree days,” Schmorr said. “And if your air conditioner isn’t working, obviously it’s going to be unsafe in this area.”

Howard said he's been working 12- to 16-hour days, seeing more than five scheduled appointments, and emergency calls may still be added on top.

He said that while there can be dozens of reasons why an A/C unit might be under stress, one of the biggest issues is something you can’t see — humidity.

“The system can't move the moisture,” Howard said. “That's where people keep turning it down. And we keep on the humidity in the house, and we kind of have to think opposite. Turn your temperature up to… maybe even 75, 76 even higher to kind of offset that.”

That can relieve stress on the A/C system.

He also urged customers to call an HVAC company even if they're not sure if anything is wrong. He said many companies offer free estimates, and early maintenance can prevent a bigger issue down the line.