HONEYMOON ISLAND, Fla. — The Caladesi Island Ferry has resumed operations for the first time since Hurricane Helene damaged the docks and boats.

The ferry runs between Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island.

Thursday's was the first ride since Sept. 23, when operations were shut down for more than nine months.

Jerry Diana has been a captain on the Caladesi ferries for more than 12 years. He said the atmosphere and people are what keep him coming back.

“Don’t tell my bosses, but I’d probably do it for nothing,” said Diana, who captains for Caladesi Island Connection Inc.

But since late September 2024, Diana and the rest of the ferry crew haven't working at all because of the destruction that Hurricane Helene left behind.

“I missed it," Diana said. "I know everybody else I work with missed it."

Helene ripped up the docks, put a hole in one of their boats and destroyed the ticket office.

“The first time I’d ever seen that kind of damage," said Caladesi Island Connection President Janet Henderson. "None of us were prepared for it in Tampa Bay. We hadn't seen anything like this.”

Henderson said the business spent well over $100,000 making repairs, and that their loss of revenue was 10 times that.

“What you see here is new, all this is new," Henderson said. "It took extra time to get some of the metalwork, everything had to be retrofitted."

But they are back up and running for the very first time since Helene, and just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend.

“Obviously, I'm a lot poorer than I was last year, but, my God, we made it,” Henderson said.

The 20-minute ride to Caladesi means people can once again access the island by ferry.

“I wish it was a month sooner, but, hey, you take what you can get, and it’s a beautiful day," Diana said. "It's going to be a nice summer and come on down and visit the Caladesi Island."

If the weather holds out, Henderson said the Fourth of July weekend is one of their busiest times of the year

The ferry departs hourly all year, beginning at 10 a.m., with half hour departures mid-February through Labor Day and weekends.