We’re now one week into the 45-day public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Micron’s much-anticipated chip manufacturing megasite. The report gives the community a chance to understand what stands to be lost from the construction of this massive facility — and how the company plans to minimize that loss.

What You Need To Know At least 200 acres of wetlands are expected to be destroyed by the Micron project



Micron plans on replacing the wetlands lost 2:1



Citizens worried about the environmental impact of the project are encouraged to comment

Catherine Landis, a plant ecologist, is wild about wetlands.

“I love wetlands,” Landis said. "If I could spend an afternoon anywhere, it would be in a wetland.”

Her favorite part is the diversity.

“They concentrate life, and as a result, you get a lot of different kinds of plants,” Landis said, “If you look at like per square meter, wetlands support more kinds of plant species than just about any other kind of habitat.”

These wild, watery domains are not only home to a wide array of native plants, but important pollinators and species as well, like the endangered Indiana Bat.

“That’s important habitat for the endangered bats, for bats in general, but for other, you know, for things like butterflies and moths," said Landis.

Wetlands also act as a defense against pollution.

“Sometimes people call them the kidneys of the landscape, because they filter pollutants as well,” Landis said.

They also help prevent flooding.

“When it rains, the more of this green matter you have in the more different layers, the more the raindrops can be slowed and stopped,” Landis said. “And the water can be held in the wetland rather than running off over the landscape.”

It’s these benefits that Landis is worried about losing.

“They’ll be razed to the ground and replaced with these large farms or parking lots or other, you know, supporting industries or supporting utilities to, you know, make the company run,” Landis said. “So it’s kind of heartbreaking actually.”

At least 200 acres of wetlands are expected to be destroyed by Micron’s Clay site. To mitigate that loss, Micron would restore two acres of wetlands for every one acre that it destroys. Landis, however, says that’s not enough.

“They really don’t compensate for the entire matrix that’s going to be lost,” Landis said.

The plant ecologist says it will be several years before these newly created wetlands are comparable to those that will be lost to the site.

“How long does it take to create a swamp forest like this? At least 100 years, maybe 50 years anyway,” Landis said, “So there’s going to be a big gap between when these wetlands are in a condition that’s comparable to the wetlands on the Micron site and their current condition.”

While the DEIS shows plans to help prevent a total loss of these wetlands, Landis worries there will still be a noticeable impact.

“People talk about, you know, death by 1,000 cuts, which means 200 acres here, 50 acres here, 20 acres here,” Landis said. “And Micron is just going to accelerate that process of habitat loss, I mean there’s just no way around it.”

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has been involved in the environmental review process and the organization says it conducts a transparent, thorough review of all applications and environmental permits, including Micron’s permits regarding wetlands.

In a statement, the DEC said, “Protecting freshwater wetlands is critical to safeguarding water quality, preserving wildlife habitat, mitigating flooding, and promoting resilience in New York’s communities and along its shorelines. Wetlands play a critical role in urban environments, especially with the increase in severe weather events linked to climate change.”

The DEC says it’s reviewing Micron’s wetland permit applications and is anticipating they will be available for public review and comment later this summer.

As for the DEIS public comment period, that’s open through Aug. 11. Three in-person public hearings will be held at Liverpool High School on July 24.

A Final Environmental Impact Statement will need to be approved before Micron can break ground.