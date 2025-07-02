TEXAS — Spanish rail operator Renfe is abandoning its involvement in the high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston.

According to Spanish business publication El Economista, the rail operator pulled out of the project due to accumulated investment losses that total over 4.5 million euros (more than $5 million).

The route was expected to span 240 miles and would get passengers between Houston and Dallas in just 90 minutes, as opposed to a nearly four-hour drive.

In April, the Trump administration terminated the nearly $64 million grant to build the Amtrak Texas High-Speed Rail Corridor to connect Dallas and Houston.

The Texas Central Railway initially spearheaded this bullet train project years ago, later succeeded by Amtrak. The Dallas Morning News reports that Amtrak is relinquishing control of the project, handing it back to the private sector.

The rail line now has the backing of Texas investor John Kleinheinz.