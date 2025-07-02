The Toyota electric battery plant in the Triad has started shipping modules for use in hybrid electric vehicles, the automaker said Wednesday.

The factory in Liberty has about 2,000 workers assembling the components for the Corolla Cross and in September will begin to send hybrid-electric modules to a Kentucky plant for Camrys.

Toyota broke ground on the Liberty factory in 2021 and said production would start this year.

The 7-million-square-foot, $13.9-billion plant eventually will employ over 5,000 workers. It will put together batteries for hybrid-electric, plug-in hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles, the company said.

The Liberty plant is on one of six North Carolina “megasites” that are intended to draw advanced manufacturers to the state. Officials say they help businesses and surrounding communities.

Before Toyota decided to put its battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which was developed with the automotive industry in mind, the Triad lost out on a Toyota Mazda project that wound up in Huntsville, Alabama, where the Corolla Cross is produced.

But the Triad last month landed a major economic development project when a passenger jet-maker announced plans to build a factory at Greensboro’s airport.

JetZero, based in Long Beach, California, aims to build a $4.7 billion plant that will bring more than 14,500 jobs over the next decade.