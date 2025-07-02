WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Open lighting, interactive waiting rooms and more welcoming elements are what patients see the moment they enter Dayspring Health.

What You Need To Know Dayspring Health Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky, celebrated its first anniversary since opening





The clinic has provided thousands of patient care visits and offers several services



The center is now set to receive funds through the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund



Spectrum and the Hope Enterprise Corporation invested $1 million to leverage growth for rural businesses such as Dayspring

The 12,000-square-foot health care center offers pediatric care, respiratory care, a drive-through pharmacy, fitness, wellness, behavioral health and dental care.

“In three weeks, we were booked out for six months," said Dayspring CEO Larry Rector. "We have not been able to keep up with the dental demand of this area."

Chief medical officer Geogy Thomas has spent 25 years at Dayspring and said access is important to prevent people from having inadequate options.

“For me, access to care is very, very important because we see what happens when access is broken," Thomas said. "We have people who are struggling alone, and then they fall into terrible things."

Spectrum, along with the Hope Enterprise Corporation, invested $1 million to leverage accessibility and growth for rural businesses such as Dayspring.

Hope Enterprise Corporation is a community development financial institution that offers financial solutions for underrepresented communities and their projects, such as improvements to Dayspring.

“Being able to take that data, take it to policymakers, lift that data where there is a gap in affordable housing ... and being able to take that data and be able to field the investments such as Charter,” said Danielle Ware, executive vice president of Hope Enterprise.

Marking the first full year of their medical hub, staff, Spectrum leaders and Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, shared the work, including access to centers, broadband and other telecommunications services.

According to a news release, in the past year, Dayspring has provided 40,000 patient care visits and has created more than 45 new jobs for the area.

“When I walk into the facility every day, I am so excited not because of what we've created, but because of the contents of the opportunities it has for our community and our patients,” Thomas said.

The Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund offers financing through community development financial institutions to small businesses that provide essential goods and services in communities across Charter Communications’ 41-state service area.

Charter Communications and its brands, known as Spectrum, are the parent company of Spectrum News.