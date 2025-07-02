TAMPA, Fla. -- The NHL, NHLPA and international officials on Wednesday finalized a long-ago agreed-to deal to send players to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The league, union, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee confirmed the participation of NHL players at the games for the first time since 2014. The groups negotiated the agreement and announced it initially last year.

Multiple Tampa Bay Lightning players have been named to preliminary Olympic rosters, including Bolts captain Victor Hedman, who is slated to play for Sweden in the 2026 games

IIHF president Luc Tardif called it “a major step forward for our sport.”

Multiple Tampa Bay Lightning players have been named to preliminary Olympic rosters.

Bolts captain Victor Hedman is slated to play for Sweden in the 2026 games.

Other Tampa Bay players named to Olympics rosters: Forward Zemgus Girgensons will represent Latvia, center Brayden Point will represent Canada, defenseman Erik Cernak will play for Slovakia. And right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand has been listed in Denmark’s lineup.

Also, Lightning Coach Jon Cooper is Team Canada’s head coach.

The final touches took time to figure out after officials insisted for months they were not concerned about the lack of a signed document. The deal opens the door for NHL participation to continue in 2030, something that had also been agreed to in February 2024.

The men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Games is scheduled to run from Feb. 11-22.

Inofrmation from the Associated Press was used in this report.