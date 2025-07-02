COSHOCTON, Ohio — A major investment in Ohio’s steel industry is bringing new energy and technology to the state’s manufacturing future.

What You Need To Know

Cleveland-Cliffs has invested $150 million in a new hydrogen-powered steel line in Coshocton, aiming to replace imported steel with domestically produced stainless steel



State leaders say the investment will help secure high-paying local jobs and support Ohio’s role as a national manufacturing hub



The upgrade is seen as a strategic step toward cleaner industrial processes and long-term growth in American manufacturing

Cleveland-Cliffs unveiled a new $150 million annealing line at its Coshocton plant, marking a key upgrade leaders say could boost local jobs and reduce America’s reliance on imported steel. The new process uses hydrogen instead of acid, creating a safer, more environmentally friendly way to treat stainless steel — the kind used in everything from appliances to cars.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves said the plant is now producing material that will replace steel previously imported from Finland, calling it a win for the domestic market.

Gov. Mike DeWine joined Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for the grand opening, calling the investment a national security priority and a big win for Ohio’s identity as a manufacturing state.

“It’s important that we manufacture steel in the United States because it’s a question, first of all, national security,” said DeWine. “We are a manufacturing state. We’ve always been a manufacturing state.”

Husted highlighted the local impact — pointing to career-ready jobs that support families in Coshocton and beyond.

“These jobs are wonderful high-paying jobs where you can leave the local career center, get a job here, support your family, and lead a great quality of life here in Coshocton,” Husted said.

Since acquiring AK Steel in 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs says stainless steel has become one of its strongest divisions. The company and state leaders agree that continued support — both political and financial — will be key to sustaining growth.

“What we see today, a huge, huge multimillion-dollar investment in an older plant, but with a new line, taking the best technology to make steel,” said DeWine. “It’s just a great day. It’s really what we need to see here.”