Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is facing a civil lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault.

While at the University of Kentucky, the woman who filed the suit claims Hairston followed her into her bedroom in March 2021, uninvited, and then assaulted her.

Hairston was not criminally charged.

The lawsuit, filed by David Bryant Law out of Louisville, also claims Hairston was high when this allegedly happened.

The victim did report her claims to the University of Kentucky Police.

The suit is looking for disciplinary action and financial compensation.

When the Bills selected Hairston in the first round of April's draft, General Manager Brandon Beane said he was aware of the allegations.

He said the team felt the claim was thoroughly investigated by the school, the team and police.

"He's an impeccable kid and we did a lot of research," Beane said at the time. "I think a lot of teams were aware. That was fully investigated by the school. Everything is out. He even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was just one of those things where there was zero information that this actually happened to what the accusation was and, just like anything in this world, you can't just take that one account and say that was the truth."

"We fully investigated that. If there were anything to that he wouldn't have been invited to the combine. He was at the draft. Every person that you talk to at Kentucky, teammates, staff, plus what we've done, I would say this is a heck of a young man. So that is unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone's name, and in this case, there doesn't seem to be anything there."

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the Buffalo Bills and Hairston's agent for comment and has yet to hear back.