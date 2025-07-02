OHIO — Attorney General Dave Yost opened three new lawsuits this week against businesses who allegedly ripped off their consumers.

“Consumer protection lawsuits not only allow my office to recoup money for hard-working consumers,” Yost said. "But also send a clear message to shady businesses that deceptive practices are a no-go in Ohio.”

The first case in Franklin County is against Marioth Custom Construction, a Sunbury-based company, where it is alleged that remodeling services were delayed for five consumers. In total, the customers had paid the company $44,588.

Meanwhile in Hamilton County, Weapon X Motorsports, based in Cincinnati, allegedly failed to fulfill orders for car parts and other orders costing nine customers $12,845.71.

The third lawsuit filed in Montgomery County is against TS Relief Group and TS Holding Unlimited, based in New Jersey, where Yost's lawsuit says sales associates allegedly misrepresented the effectiveness and timing of the companies's services and failed to deliver or respond to inquiries. Seven consumers reported a total loss of $68,239.

Yost’s lawsuits are seeking restitution for the affected consumers, civil penalties and injunctive relief.