The silicone carbide chipmaker Wolfspeed, Inc. officially filed for bankruptcy Monday to have its debt restructured under Chapter 11.
The company, which employs hundreds of New Yorkers at Marcy Nanocenter, said it expects to reduce its debt by about 70%, or approximately $4.6 billion.
"Wolfspeed expects to move through the process expeditiously and emerge by the end of the third quarter calendar year 2025," it said in a statement.
News first leaked out in May that Wolfspeed was unable to settle its debts out of court and was preparing to declare bankruptcy.
Oneida County leaders were unaware a bankruptcy announcement was coming, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said at the time.