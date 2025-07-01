WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday added a new pair of “limited edition” fragrances to the list of products, ranging from guitars to Bibles, bearing his name or likeness that he has looked to promote as a candidate and since taking office.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to boost the two new scents — a perfume for women and a cologne for men — noting they are named “‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success.” Trump was the 45th president and is now the 47th.

”Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too,” Trump wrote in the post, alongside images of the boxes and bottles. “Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

He added a link to the website to purchase them.

The site, which features a video of Trump promoting the scents, shows the bottles listed for $249 each. Other fragrances on the website bearing Trump’s name and image that were previously announced by the president are selling at $199. Several are listed as sold out.

Text at the bottom of the website specifies that the fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by the president or the Trump Organization. It goes on to note that the scents are sold through a licensing agreement with 45Footwear LLC, which uses the Trump name, image and likeness.

The fragrances are among several products Trump has promoted bearing his name or image that have raised ethical questions because of his return to the White House. Other items the president has sought to boost include Trump Bibles, guitars and sneakers. He also launched a meme coin and attended a private dinner for its top buyers in May.

Meanwhile, endeavors by the Trump Organization — which is the holding company for the president’s private business ventures and is run by his eldest two sons — have also sparked questions. It bubbled to the surface ahead of the president's trip to the Middle East in May, a region in which the Trump Organization has several projects.

Last month, meanwhile, the Trump Organization announced the launch of a new endeavor called Trump Mobile that includes a wireless service and will eventually feature its own smartphone.

While Trump did not mention the new service plan, he separately blasted the carrier AT&T in two posts on Truth Social on Monday after a conference call he was set to join with faith leaders experienced issues.

“I’m doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This is the second time it’s happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good.”

AT&T later posted on X that its analysis indicates the disruption was caused by an issue with the conference call platform and not its network.

The White House has pushed back on any potential concerns raised by critics. Asked about any potential ethical concerns ahead of the president’s Middle East trip earlier this year, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “frankly ridiculous” that anyone would suggest he would be doing “anything for his own benefit.”