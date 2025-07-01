TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa has earned a first place ranking in the Financial Times Annual list of top-ranked cities in the US for international business.

Tampa jumped 26 spots since last year, beating out Houston and other cities that have dominated the top of the rankings for several years.

The Financial Times survey takes in to consideration workforce and talent, quality of life, business environment and resiliency to determine the rankings.

The Bay area thrived during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

With less restrictions than other states, businesses that shut due to lockdowns were able to re-open quickly, sparking a mass migration to the state of new residents and businesses.

Tampa is also seeing growth in international flights at its airport, and Port Tampa Bay has plans for a deeper shipping channel and larger berths in the coming decade.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor credits partnerships in the community for Tampa’s dramatic rise on the list this year.

“It’s not the City of Tampa alone,” said Castor. “We work with the EDC, with the Chambers, with individual businesses, to recruit large business from around the world into our city, while at the same time we grow small businesses from the ground up.”

Tampa has also been named a top city for small businesses in the U-S

As Tampa continues to grow, Castor says a focus on measured, thoughtful and inclusive growth will be a key to the Cities continued success.