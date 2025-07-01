CORYDON, Ky. — A new underground coal mine in Henderson County, Kentucky, opened June 17, marking a significant economic development for the region.

The Henderson County Mine, operated by Alliance Coal’s River View Coal, is an extension of the River View Mine in Union County and is expected to generate approximately $300 million annually for the local economy while creating hundreds of jobs.

What You Need To Know The Henderson County Mine opened June 17 in Corydon, Kentucky



The mine will create more than 260 new jobs and is estimated to have an annual economic impact of $300 million



The project broke ground in July 2023 after planning began in 2022



The mine’s opening aligns with broader efforts to revitalize coal communities

The project broke ground in July 2023 after planning began in 2022. It features a 30,000-square-foot facility on Sulphur Springs Road in Corydon. The mine is projected to employ more than 400 workers by the end of 2025, with more than 260 new jobs created. Many offer an average pay of $35 per hour and full health benefits.

A significant portion of the workforce will transfer from Union County, tapping into the region’s skilled labor pool with a history of coal mining expertise.

“Mining has strong roots in western Kentucky, and we have a skilled workforce ready for coal mining, some of whom may have mined before and can now mine again,” said Missy Vanderpool, executive director of Henderson Economic Development.

The mine, which extracts coal from reserves estimated to last 20 to 30 years in the Hebbardsville and Highland mine areas, utilizes advanced technology to make operations safer and less physically demanding. Coal is transported via underground conveyors from the Corydon shaft to a slope in Waverly and then to a terminal on the Ohio River near Uniontown.

Vanderpool, who toured the facility, described the experience as eye-opening, deepening her appreciation for the energy that powers everyday life.

“This project’s impact, from coal for power and energy to the jobs and economic boost for our community, is significant,” Vanderpool said.

She also noted that severance tax dollars from coal extraction will provide substantial revenue for Henderson County, further supporting local development.

The mine’s opening aligns with broader efforts to revitalize coal communities. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced $74.2 million in federal funding for Kentucky June 27 to clean up abandoned coal mines, part of a $725 million nationwide initiative to address mine hazards, restore clean water access and repurpose abandoned lands.

With operations underway but not yet at full capacity, the Henderson County Mine holds potential for future expansion, leveraging the region’s coal reserves and skilled workforce.