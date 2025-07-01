KISSIMMEE, Fla. — City leaders in Kissimmee want to bring in more tourists to visit the downtown district, and one way they’re hoping to achieve this is by building a downtown hotel. Commissioners will be further discussing which hotel design and plan to pursue during Tuesday night’s Kissimmee Commission meeting, beginning at 6 p.m.

There are four developers with hotel proposals that will be presenting their ideas, after the city commission told them in May to update and refine their proposals.

“These groups tweaked their presentations, reduced, for the most part, the number of rooms added some other elements,” Economic Development Director David Rodriguez said. “Now they are back to city commission for review. The city commission is going to look at the concepts and determine which group they want to have further conversations with.”

Rodriguez said the downtown hotel initiative is one effort to keep Kissimmee a vibrant city and attract more businesses to the area.

“All of these development concepts bring something new and exciting to downtown,” he said. “It is great to have that this momentum and all this attention to downtown and the goal with this project is to bring density, to bring foot traffic that will end up benefiting all the businesses in the downtown corridor and bring more customers and pretty much revitalize and keep our downtown vibrant.”

Rodriguez said each of the four unsolicited developers is different in terms of how they are approaching their proposals. There were two interested developers for the Toho Square proposal and two interested in the civic center hotel proposal.

“They are all different in terms of the level of investments. Some projects are larger than others, but they all bring hotel development, which is a common element to all these proposals,” Rodriguez said.

However, some citizens and members of the Unite Local 737 have concerns about a few of the specific proposals. They plan to present their opinions during the commission meeting.

Specifically, the Unite Local 737 group has concerns that millions in investment to the Skyview project would have a negative impact on Kissimmee taxpayers and would cost more money.

“We are concerned about two of them. One of them is in a positive way. The other one, which is Skyview,” Unite Local 737 Organizing Director Jose Castro said. “They want to receive over $3 million investment from the city, and we are against that amount of money because the city would never recover that money.”

Unite Local 737 said they will be supporting the Hyatt proposal.

“I think that if they’re going to be choosing Skyview, then that means I’m going to be paying the hotel because it’s money that would come from taxpayers. I prefer to see the money invested in a hotel that is going to pay back,” Castro said. “If we choose somebody that we know is not going to pay back, then in two years, the city has to raise the taxes, and then we have to pay more.”