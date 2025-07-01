CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — July 1 marked the official start to bay scallop season in Hernando and Citrus counties.

What You Need To Know Today was the official start to Bay Scallop season in Hernando, Citrus and Levy counties



The first day of the season brought out some first-time scallopers, like one family visiting from Orlando



Fishing charter captains are expecting a bountiful scalloping season due to the scalloping sorter tool, an initiative that actually started just last year



Bay Scallop season runs through Sept. 24 in Citrus, Hernando and Levy counties

At the end of Pete’s Pier, some of the first batch of freshly caught scallops have made it ashore. This time of year plays an important role in the local economy.

“This year, it looks really great out there,” said Captain Kim Stibbs, owner of Salty Siren Tours and Charters. “Last year it was hit or miss, but this year people are doing really, really well. We came back in with five gallons and these guys were first-time scallopers.”

Stibbs and her husband have been running their business for three years. Both are veterans, and they wanted to do something they enjoyed together.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different,” she said. “We wanted to have something a little bit more boutique. We only take six people to a tour. Our boats are heated, one of our vessels has a restroom. We have a Keurig on board, so we wanted something a little smaller and more intimate. I feel like that’s much better for the manatees and much better for our customers.”

The first day of the season even brought out some first-time scallopers. Like the Rinow family, visiting from Orlando.

“The second location we got to was just awesome,” said Mike Rinow, first-time scalloper visiting from Orlando. “I mean, picking them up and I like how they swim- it’s cool!”

One of the main reasons why fishing charter captains are expecting such a bountiful scalloping season is the scalloping sorter tool, an initiative that actually started just last year.

According to Florida Sea Grant, the tool "helps harvesters keep the larger, meatier scallops and to throw back smaller ones to allow those scallops to grow and spawn."

“Using the scallop sorters UF/IFAS gives out — it tells you the exact size they should be and if they’re too small, you throw them back," said Stibbs. "But everybody we’ve talked to- all the other charter captains- everybody’s having a great harvest this year. They’re plentiful. And as long as we don’t over fish them and we stick to those sizes and size limits, we’re going to be great.”

And with a rough couple of years in hurricanes like Idalia, Helene and Milton, Stibbs says the positive scalloping season outlook is a welcome change.

“This whole community is very dependent upon the bay and what the bay provides and what the gulf provides,” Stibbs said. “There’s a lot of fishing captains, a lot of charter captains. And I think it’s something unique that really, there’s not a lot of places you can offer this.”

Bay scallop season runs through September 24 in Citrus, Hernando and Levy counties. The season starts in Pasco County on July 10.