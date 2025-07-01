DELTONA, Fla. — The Deltona City Commission approved an ordinance Monday for a residential development moratorium despite the impacts of a new state law that prohibits these types of moratoriums.

Going against the law opens municipalities up to legal action, which has already been presented to the city commission.

What You Need To Know Deltona approved a residential development moratorium Monday, despite a new law that would restrict such moves



Senate Bill 180 looks to improve emergency management and disaster recovery after storms but also restricts local governments from regulating development and was signed into law on June 26



City commissioners and the mayor are split between abiding by the law or breaking it to help residents



A pre-suit notice has already been received by the city of Deltona from Howland Station Condo Developers

The Howland Station Condo Developers sent the city of Deltona a pre-suit notice if they were to go through with this moratorium decision.

Patiently waiting before Monday’s Special City Commission Meeting was Deltona resident Stephanie Cox as she showed off a sign that said, “Say No to SB180“.

“We want them to give us back the decision-making process,” Cox shared. “It’s not up to the government to decide what we need in Deltona.”

The licensed real estate broker is for a moratorium that would prevent new developments like those near the Epic Theaters and on Howland Boulevard.

But she is against recently signed Senate Bill 180, which looks to improve emergency management and disaster recovery after storms but also restricts local governments from regulating development.

“I don’t think we need that extra subdivision and the reason I don’t like real estate is because I can’t literally go to bed at night and sell these prices of homes. I can’t,” Cox said.

But still, Deltona commissioners voted to go against that law Monday night.

It’s a move that District 4 Commissioner Dori Howington felt was necessary, despite possible litigation from the state.

“We have houses that are flooding. We have areas that we need to look at,” Howington said. “We have new developments that have had new issues with their new storm water systems that need to be addressed.”

Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr., however, feels they made a mistake.

“We are literally touting that we just passed an unconstitutional resolution or ordinance, whatever you want to call it, and we’re kind of saying, ‘Hey governor, we’re here and we want to pick a fight with you,’” Avila explained. “Ask the speaker of the House how that went. I’m not playing that game. I’m not paying tax-payer dollars on these shenanigans.”

It leaves the city in a position to have to use taxpayer dollars for litigation, but Howington hopes it can be remedied by joining other municipalities in a fight to appeal this law.

“So, I’m really hoping that my fellow commissioners will join together and file an emergency injunction with the state, because we are at a critical crossroads here in the city,” Howington shared. “And in order to fix the problems that we have, we can’t just run forward with development the way that we have for years.”

Avila feels that it would be in the best interest of the city to not move forward with this moratorium, as he feels it will ruin their relationships with lawmakers in Tallahassee. He says he wants to work to add amendments to Senate Bill 180 during the next legislative session.

The city commission plans to discuss the pre-suit notice and any other litigation at their next meeting on July 7.