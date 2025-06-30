ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A popular pub in St. Petersburg is closing its doors after operating on Central Avenue for the last four years.

Studio Public House opened in 2021 by owners that helped run the longtime Pinellas county favorite, Moon Under Water.

“The hardest part was just telling our staff,” Michael Crippin, owner of Studio Public House, said.

Crippin and his wife, also a co-owner of the pub, wanted to create an environment that embraces the St. Pete neighborhood while also honoring their British roots.

On June 20, Crippin says he found out his landlord was selling the building, ultimately meaning that his business couldn’t continue at this spot.

They’ve seen closures before, being in the restaurant industry for decades, which is why the biggest worry was for their staff.

“We’re trying to give them as many months’ notices as possible so that they can make the adjustment,” Crippin said.

Part of that adjustment, they hope, is in lockstep with Crippin’s future.

As soon as they find a new space, he hopes to bring as many employees as he can along.

“I really want to finish strong,” Crippin said. “So, I’ve been getting in earlier. I’m working harder, like I normally do. And hopefully that’ll pay off in the short term.”

While it’s initially sad news for staff members, like Allie Claudill, who is a manager and server at the pub, considering open space for a restaurant in the Grand Central neighborhood isn’t exactly abundant, she’s confident in what’s next.

“It’s very glass half full for what’s the next opportunity for Studio,” Claudill said. “So, Studio on Central, you know, might not be here, but there will be a Studio in St. Pete.”

Their plan is to stay in St. Pete and find a new spot quickly to keep the good times rolling.

Crippin also says they’re finalizing plans to bring back the Moon Under Water pub that was in downtown St. Pete for about 20 years.

As of right now, Crippin doesn’t know how long he’s going to be able to keep Studio Public House open on Central Avenue but hopes to keep things going throughout the summer as long as possible.