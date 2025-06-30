COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new development in central Ohio is set to invest nearly $8 million into a new location in Coshocton, approximately an hour outside of Columbus.
Fox Tank Company is expected to launch a new location project in Coshocton, creating 89 full-time equivalent positions and generating nearly $7.4 million in new annual payroll. The company manufactures steel storage tanks and ASME-certified pressure vessels for the oil and gas industry.
It is acquiring assets from a recently closed company and moving its operations closer to the region’s shale.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.48%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.