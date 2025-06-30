A bill will head to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk could shake up the way accountants become licensed in New York state, in hopes of filling a shortage of certified public accountants in New York.

According to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the number of students taking the CPA exam nationwide dropped by 33% between 2016 and 2021. New York could be taking steps to reverse that trend.

Legislation passed by the state Assembly and Senate would allow CPA candidates to skip the 30 additional credit hours, often a full master’s degree, and instead qualify with a four-year degree plus two years of relevant work experience.

“Why would you go to school for another year and incur that debt under today’s economy," said Maria Snyder, CPA and shareholder at DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella Certified Public Accountants, “when you could just get a bachelor’s degree, two years’ experience and pass the exam and become a CPA?”

Supporters say the move could help resolve a talent pipeline issue that’s hitting firms especially hard in New York, a state with a large base of financial firms and the New York Stock Exchange.

“It absolutely is different in New York state versus the rest of the country,” Snyder said. “New York state has a stock exchange in New York City, and a lot of big companies are based in New York state.”

The bill’s quick passage through the legislature is unusual, Snyder noted.

If enacted, the new path could also impact universities across New York, many of which may see fewer students enrolling in graduate accounting programs. But firms say the tradeoff may be worth it if it means a stronger, more sustainable pipeline of future CPAs.