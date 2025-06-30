KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Downtown Kissimmee bars and restaurants may have to pay more money to serve alcohol late at night. This depends entirely on an upcoming vote by the Kissimmee Commission on Tuesday night, where commissioners will decide if businesses must purchase an annual $250 alcohol permit to sell alcohol after midnight.

This ordinance will be brought up on Tuesday, July 1 during the 6 p.m. Kissimmee Commission meeting



Several city officials said the ordinance was sparked after noise complaints, over-occupancy in certain locations and reports of “illegal” alcohol sales in the downtown area have taken place after 2 a.m.



However, some downtown businesses say they’re following the rules, and they worry this ordinance will hurt their businesses in the long run

“The City finds a correlation between the noise violations and alcohol sales after midnight within the Downtown CRA,” the ordinance reads. “The purpose of the ordinance is to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens, to encourage voluntary compliance of businesses to curtail the need for continued code enforcement and police engagement.”

“I’ve been in downtown for 13 years now and we brought this to life,” 3 Sisters Speakeasy owner Felix Ortiz said. “This was nothing 13 years ago. Now the city, they want to implement this rule so it could go down and we’ll be a ghost town again? I mean, it’s going to be hard for us to keep creating jobs if they’re putting too many boundaries.”

He pointed to Orlando's similar ordinance implemented in 2023.

“That would make a lot of business close down. It happened in Orlando ... Why? Because they went too strict,” Ortiz said. “We don’t want our regulars to feel that they can’t come and drink no more because of what’s going on. We want them to feel comfortable.”

Ortiz said he would prefer if the city would specifically enforce tighter restrictions and potential penalties on the specific locations that are violating the city’s code enforcement.

“We feel safe as well because we always have patrol. We got a lot of police officers in town, and they always take care of us. They’re always around. They come in the restaurant, they’re more than welcome,” Ortiz said.

Mayor Jackie Espinosa said she hopes the ordinance, if it is passed, will have a positive impact on the community and on public safety.

“Multiple locations have had issues and perhaps is that they don’t understand how the rules should be played. So, we’re giving the benefit of the doubt. So, we are certainly here to explain how and what’s expected of the business community,” Espinosa said. “I think there’s a false narrative that’s been put out that we’re trying to shut businesses down at midnight. We certainly aren’t because Kissimmee is open for business ... What we don’t like is businesses that don’t know how to follow rules.”

Additionally, she said the main reason to move forward with placing this proposed ordinance on the agenda is because they want better enforcement all around for patrons and businesses alike.

“We’ve had some people think that the problem is the police, and I believe it’s not. I think it’s disorderly conduct at any given time by the police here in Kissimmee have done an amazing job trying to keep order,” she said.