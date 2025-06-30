COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's agriculture will be on display in August as an international trade event makes its stop in Columbus.

The second annual Summer in Cities Buyers Mission is hosted by Food Export-Midwest and Food Export-Northeast will connect Ohio food and agriculture suppliers with international buyers and give a platform to showcase Ohio-made products.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said representatives from 21 countries are expected to take part in the event. The department will help secure local suppliers through its Agricultural Trade and Export program.

“By helping Ohio companies grow through exports, we increase the demand for quality, Ohio-grown products,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “Events like this not only connect products to new markets but also connect farmers to a stronger, more resilient future. This is a great opportunity for Ohio agriculture.”

Among the represented countries are: Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Fiji, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Korea , Mexico, Nicaragua, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Vietnam.

The Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam recently signed a memorandum of agreement focusing on the two countries’ trade of soybeans.

Within Ohio, agriculture and food are the state’s number one industry, adding $124 billion to economy and employing one out of every eight people. Farmers grow or raise more than 200 different crops and livestock.

Summer in the Cities will also stop in Chicago, IL and Jersey City, NJ