COLUMBUS, Ohio — International Paper, a paper and packaging company, recently announced it's closing the Marion Container Plant permanently, according to a WARN Notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
International Paper stated the plant will close on Sept. 1, 2025. As a result, 107 employees — both salaried and hourly — will lose their jobs.
International Paper added that the hourly workers are represented by the United Steelworkers Union, Local 313, and have been in contact with the union representative. The company said it's working to "ensure a smooth transition."
All employees have been notified of their separation date.
"We understand the significant impact this will have on our employees and their families, and we are committed to providing support during this transition period, including severance pay, information on unemployment benefits and retraining opportunities through Ohio Means Jobs," International Paper stated in the WARN Notice.
International Paper has more than 200 locations across the world, according to its website. There are more than 37,000 employees globally — roughly 31,000 of which are in the U.S.