As more than 3.4 million Ohioans head out for their July 4 weekend plans, they may save a few bucks on gas this year compared to previous years, according to AAA.

Gas prices are expected to be lower for the holiday period this year compared to the last few years.

Below, you'll find the 10 lowest-priced stations today across Ohio along with a gas price map and a look at what a gallon cost in the recent past. The information is all powered by by Gas Buddy.

TOP 10 LOWEST GAS PRICES IN OHIO

MAP: GAS PRICES ACROSS OHIO

PRICE TRENDS FOR OHIO

Price Trends for Ohio

HISTORICAL PRICE CHART