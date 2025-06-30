APEX, N.C. — The average cost of child care in the United States last year was over $13,000 according to Child Care Aware of America. In North Carolina, that number was $22,000.

Some companies are working toward adding more child care benefits. Women’s undergarment company Cakes Body is now offering up to $36,000 yearly in child care help to eligible employees. They hope to see other companies follow suit for this benefit for their employees.

What You Need To Know The average cost of child care in North Carolina is around $22,000



Cakes Body announced earlier this year to provide up to $36,000 per qualifying employee annually for child care



The founders of the company hope other brands or companies will follow suit



Anna Crollman, an employee of Cakes Body, said she paid close to $40,000 in child care costs for two kids last year

Anna Crollman describes her typical morning as chaotic.



“We usually oversleep or snooze our alarm about three times … We’re getting the kids ready, packing bags, making coffee, figuring out the day. And then one of us leaves with the kids around 7:45 a.m., 8:00 a.m. to get them to school,” Crollman said.



Despite the hectic schedule of her and her husband getting their two boys out the door and to daycare, she cherishes every moment of being a mom, as it’s not always something she thought she could have.

She said Cakes Body reached out to her over social media.

“They sent me a DM, and they had heard from a customer that who had breast cancer that their products were really life changing, helping smooth scars and just feel more confident and flattered in their clothing,” Crollman explained.



Eventually creating content with Cakes Body and becoming a Community Engagement Manager and Cause Market Manager for the company. What she said, was a perfect fit.

“Cakes [Body], just has an environment that makes you want to thrive, makes you want to do your best for the company, for each other, for your colleagues. I was really looking for that type of environment with a lot of women supporting women and being able to grow my work in the advocacy space, as well as giving back to a community such as the cakes customer base,” Crollman said.



Both Crollman and her husband work from home, making it tricky to have peace and quiet when working.

“Days when my kids are home, whether it’s for our teacher workday or sickness or something like that, I end up feeling like I’m going insane,” Crollman said.

This led them to enroll their sons in daycare, creating a peaceful home, but at a significant cost.

“Last year we spent $38,000 on child care for two children, full-time day care,” Crollman said.

On top of that, she said she has seen a rise in costs every year her children have been there.

“Coming up with extra money like that in the middle of the year, in the middle of the month, is just insane for the majority of people in America. And the sad part, too, is that if I had the money, I would give more and more money to our day care teachers. I also think that it’s a problem of the daycare teachers aren’t making enough either,” Crollman said.

Child Care Aware of America, a national organization, said the average child care for two children in North Carolina is $22,000. It’s often the highest cost compared to other household expenses.

These hefty price tags may even cause a parent to change their career path like Crollman, or even become a stay-at-home parent.

“As a former teacher, I remember running the numbers prior to cancer of trying to figure out, ‘would I stay home or would I go back to work?’” Crollman said. “Financially, I couldn’t go back to work because we wouldn’t have enough money to pay for child care and be a teacher, which is absolutely insane because our teachers are so valuable and they’re the heart of our society.”

The founders of her employer, Cakes Body, are trying to help change that.

Earlier this year, the company announced they would cover up to $36,000 a year for all qualifying employees’ child care costs for children under public school age.

“Everyone just started sobbing,” Crollman said.

Cakes Body’s founders had trouble finding a similar initiative to emulate, but their solution is now a first of its kind, addressing a common family struggle.

“I think it only speaks to how massive this challenge is globally, how massive this challenges nationally,” Crollman said.

Since the announcement of CAKES Childcare Credit, Crollman says she has seen an influx in applicants for the company and believes they will see higher retention rates as the company is proving they care about their employees.

“Employees, when they see a company that’s investing in their employees, whether it’s the child care credit or whether it’s health care benefits or different things like that, they have a deeper sense of belonging to the company, mission and values,” Crollman said. “At Cakes Body, I think that’s part of what they’re doing.”

Crollman says she looks to use the money saved to put back into her kids with things like swim lessons. She says having a part of this financial burden lifted, will reduce stress on surprise expenses like medical bills or repair costs.

The mom says she is very grateful to Cakes Body for giving her back a little peace of mind in her crazy life and challenging other companies to do the same.

“Any company, whether you’re small or large, is to just start, try something, try an initiative, do a test, see what you can roll out to your employees, and even just see what difference you can start to make in your little bubble,” Crollman said.