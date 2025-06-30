The Richardson Olmsted Campus' board of directors has agreed to take back operation of the Richardson Hotel Buffalo.

Douglas Development took over the property four years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened the hotel after a complete remodel in 2023.

The hotel and 40-acre property on Elmwood and Forest Avenues in Buffalo will be overseen by the nonprofit’s board starting Tuesday.

The board says this move will help preserve 60 jobs at the hotel.

“This is a natural progression for the organization, and the board wants to thank Doug Jemal for the effort he put in to running the hotel, and his vision for its success,” Paul Hojnacki, Richardson board chair, said in a statement. “Douglas Jemal stepped in wholeheartedly and gave us a lifeline at a critical moment in time.

“Nothing is changing for those visiting, staying at the hotel, and having their major events here. We are certain that the transition of operations will be smooth and we’re looking forward to fulfilling the board’s vision for this amazing campus.”