WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared a “new chapter of hope and opportunity“ had begun as he hosted the foreign ministers from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in the Oval Office on Friday. The event was meant to celebrate a peace deal secured between the two African nations with assistance from the U.S.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump hosted the foreign ministers from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in the Oval Office on Friday to celebrate a peace deal secured between the two African nations with assistance from the U.S. The agreement seeks to put an end to decades of fighting between the DRC and armed groups, the most forceful of which is believed to be backed by Rwanda in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo It also furthers Trump’s effort to expand America’s access to critical minerals, given the region’s supply of such resources like cobalt and lithium, and to counter China’s influence The foreign ministers from both African nations, DRC’s Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda’s Olivier Nduhungirehe, expressed optimism about the agreement but made a direct appeal to the president to ensure the U.S. stays engaged in the future

“It's displaced countless people and claimed the lives of thousands and thousands,” Trump said of the decades-long conflict. “But today, the violence and destruction comes to an end.”

He later referred to the deal as a “tremendous breakthrough.”

The agreement seeks to put an end to decades of fighting between the DRC and armed groups, the most forceful of which is believed to be backed by Rwanda in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The three-decade-long conflict has left millions dead, including from famines and outbreaks of disease as a result of the fighting, and left millions more displaced.

It also furthers Trump’s effort to expand America’s access to critical minerals, given the region’s supply of such resources like cobalt and lithium, and to counter China’s influence. Such minerals are crucial for things like smartphones, electric vehicles, certain military aircraft and more.

The deal was officially signed earlier in the day in Washington at a ceremony with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but the documents were presented to Trump in the Oval Office. There, the president also signed two separate letters to the leaders of each nation, inviting them to Washington to take part in a ceremony to mark the agreement.

Provisions in the agreement include those focused on territorial integrity, prohibition of hostilities and the disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration of non-state armed groups.

The foreign ministers from both African nations, Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda’s Olivier Nduhungirehe, expressed optimism about the agreement and Wagner made a direct appeal to the president to ensure the U.S. stays engaged in the future.

“Stay committed, stay on board,” Wagner said. “We need the United States to make sure that this agreement holds and that you hold us accountable.”

Nduhungirehe echoed the sentiment.

Trump said the U.S. would be working with the two countries to make sure they follow through but also stressed they are capable of enforcing it themselves.

“They can enforce their own agreement, but we’ll be putting a lot of pressure on to make sure it gets enforced,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that “after 30 years” both sides believe “that’s enough” of the fighting.

All three nations commended Qatar for its help in bringing the deal together.

The M23 rebel group, believed to be backed by Rwanda, is the most prominent armed group in the conflict and launched a new wave of attacks at the start of the year, seizing two cities in the eastern part of Congo.

With 7 million people displaced in Congo, the United Nations has called it “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”

Rwanda has said that it’s defending its territorial interests and not supporting M23.

M23 rebels have suggested that the agreement won’t be binding for them. The rebel group hasn’t been directly involved in the planned peace deal, although it has been part of other ongoing negotiations.

The deal is at the heart of the U.S. government’s push to counter China in Africa. For many years, Chinese companies have been the key players in Congo’s minerals sector. Chinese cobalt refineries, which account for a majority of the global supply, rely heavily on Congo.

Trump has frequently highlighted the role of the U.S. in helping secure this agreement between the two African nations when touting his efforts to bring peace around the world. That has been particularly true when he has been asked about his — thus far — unsuccessful attempts to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine — a conflict he said on the 2024 campaign trail that he could end on his first day back in the White House. He has since asserted that he meant it figuratively.

The Oval Office celebration Friday caps what Trump has repeatedly touted as a “successful” week, noting his trip to the NATO summit where allies agreed to boost defense spending targets in a move long called for by the U.S. president as well as the ceasefire between Israel and Iran following U.S. strikes.

“In a few short months, we’ve now achieved peace between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran and the DRC and Rwanda,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.