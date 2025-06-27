PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Summer is traditionally a quiet time of year on most technical college campuses across Wisconsin. However, it is also a time when human resources (HR) departments are busy finding instructors for the upcoming academic year.

The college is looking for more adjunct instructors with a wide range of expertise. From cosmetology to culinary to robotics, there are many subject areas looking for instructors.

Michelle Skinder is vice president of HR and legal affairs at WCTC and oversees hiring efforts. Skinder said technology-related roles are in especially high-demand right now, as the college expands its offerings.

“We always need people in IT, cybersecurity and our AI program. Those are really sought after degrees in programming and courses, so we are always looking for talent in those areas,” said Skinder. “In general, we look for talent across our entire program offering that we have.”

While adjunct instructors teach at the college level, advanced degrees like PhDs are often not necessary. Instead, WCTC puts a focus on hands-on experience.

Many adjunct positions are not full-time, so instructors are able to continue full-time jobs. Luke Warnes is an adjunct instructor in the automation systems technology program, but also works full-time in the industry.

Warnes said getting to teach the next generation of robotics and automation experts feels great.

“It is all good because it creates more people for the workforce; that is really what WCTC is all about,” said Warnes.

To learn more about open positions at WCTC, visit its hiring website.