WASHINGTON –– Starting in mid-July, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer include LGBTQ+ specialized assistance.

Since 2022, callers have been given several options, including one allowing them “to connect to support for LGBTQI Plus youth and young adults" if they press the number 3 on their phone keypad. By doing so, LGBTQ+ individuals can currently chat with, call or text with a counselor trained in their needs.

But now, the Trump administration is eliminating that service starting on July 17.

What You Need To Know Starting July 17, people who text, call or chat with 988 counselors will no longer have access to speciality support for LGBTQ+ needs



The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration said removing the option for specialized LGBTQ+ assistance means that there will be more generalized care



The White House says the decision is based on ideology, saying the service encourages children to "embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents”



Advocates, however, say this puts a vulnerable population at risk

Ed Stern is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who treats LGBTQ+ patients age 10 and older, and he said that as a queer-identifying person himself, he has more questions than answers.

“Where are those people going to go? What are those people going to do?" he asked. "Are they going to get any support from their community? Are they going to escalate and, you know, be in crisis and either fill emergency rooms or worse, just end up quietly going somewhere and ending their life?”

“We don't know, but there's a lot of grave things that we think about that are bigger, that are possible,” Stern said.

In a statement, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration said removing the option for specialized LGBTQ+ assistance means that there will be more generalized care.

“Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress,” they wrote. “ Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help.”

The White House also backed the change, writing “The President's Budget funds the 988 at $520 million – the same number as under Biden. It does not, however, grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents.”

However, LGBTQ+ communities are at a greater risk for mental health concerns, especially youth, advocates note. The Trevor Project, which has been partnering with the government to provide assistance, condemned the change.

“Suicide prevention is about people, not politics. The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible,” Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LGBTQ+ people –– especially youth –– are more at risk for mental health risks, with 41% of LGBTQ+ students having seriously considered suicide and 65% having felt sad or hopeless, according to data released in November.

Chief Advocacy Officer Hannah Wesolowski at the National Alliance on Mental Illness said the change is “devastating.”

“We're taking away an easy and frankly cost effective way to help young people. This line only costs about $50 million a year,” she said. "And for the lives that it potentially saves, that's priceless. And it's really tragic that it won't be there in the future.”

Stern said it’s not realistic for all LGBTQ+ patients to the care they need without specialized care. Wesolowksi agreed with this sentiment and said that crisis counselors are trained to help the LGBTQ+ community.

“In many cases, the crisis counselors have been in their shoes. They've walked the walk before. They can create that connection and that safe space for the young person," she said. "We know having just an affirming response, a supportive response of who you are and your identity makes all the difference in the world."

And Stern said he hears almost daily from his patients that they’re concerned about the future.

“They feel like they have nowhere to turn and now at three o'clock in the morning, they don't know who they're going to get on the phone,” he said.

After July 17, the Trevor Project will continue to maintain a mental health support line for LGBTQ+ individuals in need, which can be reached at 1-866-488-7386.