FLETCHER, N.C. — Nine months after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina, many farmers are still picking up the pieces. But for hydroponic growers like Kevin and Alicia Stump, the road to recovery has been especially challenging — with few disaster assistance programs that recognize their farming model.

What You Need To Know Hydroponic farmers like Kevin and Alicia Stump were excluded from most federal disaster aid after Hurricane Helene, leaving them to rebuild without meaningful government support



The Stumps lost $150,000 worth of infrastructure and product when their Hendersonville farm flooded, but they’ve started over on a friend's property in Fletcher using raised beds and solar-powered hydroponic systems



Hydroponics is more water-efficient and sustainable than traditional farming, yet remains under-recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency when it comes to grants and recovery assistance



New federal and state grant opportunities for hydroponic growers have recently opened, offering hope for financial recovery and a chance to reopen their storefront in Hendersonville

The couple moved from Texas to Hendersonville in 2022 to expand their farm and open a storefront for their canned goods and produce. But when floodwaters from Helene wiped out their hydroponic facility, they lost everything.

“It was really traumatic,” Kevin Stump said when the damage initially happened. “It’s everything that we ever worked for our whole life. We’ve invested into this farm.”

With no traditional acreage and no soil-based growing, the Stumps found themselves ineligible for most disaster recovery grants and loans.

“Traditionally, USDA and FSA don't recognize that as far as loans and grants go,” he explained. “They don't have programs. They don’t have a way to monitor it.”

Instead of giving up, the couple turned to their community. A friend offered up space in Fletcher — a former dog boarding facility — for the Stumps to rebuild.

“She was trying to figure out another way to utilize the property, and she thought about me,” Stump said. “I'm making it work.”

Since March, Stump has built raised beds, installed solar-powered hydroponic systems and restarted production — growing everything from leafy greens to okra, herbs and cucumbers.

Their 9-year-old daughter also loves being back in the garden, helping out and reconnecting with the process.

“Seeing everything grow just makes me feel like I’m growing,” Stump said. “My energy, my happiness — everything. I feel like I’m getting back to myself and getting back to my farm.”

Hydroponics, which uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil, allows farmers to produce food with up to 75% less water. It's a system that Stump calls “a game changer.”

“There’s virtually no crop loss,” he said. “You can grow year-round, 20% faster than in-ground. It’s nonstop.”

Still, the lack of formal recognition in initial federal disaster frameworks left them relying on donations and small community grants.

“We sold our house in Texas and put all that money into our farm,” Stump said. “We probably had $150,000 into our last operation. Even $50,000 would help us get back to where we were.”

Since the storm, the Stumps’ income has dropped significantly. Farmers markets were shut down, their storefront was destroyed and community supported agriculture subscriptions were halted. Yet, with the help of a local market that picked up their products for wholesale, they’ve managed to stay afloat.

“Everything we have here was from our community, customers and family,” Stump said.

Now, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state organizations begin offering new grant opportunities — like the Urban Agriculture & Innovative Production Grants and WNC AgOptions mini-grants — the Stumps hope that help is finally on the way.

“They are working on those programs,” Stump said. “I’m not mad or bitter about my situation or not having it yet, by any means.”

Looking ahead, they dream of returning to Hendersonville and opening a storefront and café.

“We're urban farmers,” he said. “We want a space downtown where we can grow, feed and connect with our community in a healthy, sustainable way.”

And his message to others facing hardship?

“Do not give up. No matter what,” he said. “If you have a passion for something, just keep going. Keep pushing. Because that’s ultimately what you want to do.”