DAYTONA BEACH. — The city of Daytona Beach is moving forward with a project aiming to attract more visitors to the area.

The Daytona Beach City Commission approved a $2.2 million purchase of a half-acre piece of land next to Breakers Oceanfront Park.

The goal is to extend the boardwalk another 300 feet up to Harvey Avenue and use the land to attract new development.

Area businesses are celebrating this city decision.

“That’s nothing but positive stuff for the city,” said William Kinsella, the manager at Daytona Beach Slingshot.

Daytona Beach Commissioner Ken Strickland said he has a vision for the project.

“My goal was to make our beachside here along the oceanfront and the pier, bring that back as close as we can to what it used to be,” Strickland said.

The lot may be empty, but Strickland said the area could be home to a boutique hotel. He said these things take time, though.

“We can’t just come in here and wave our hands and have everything be done tomorrow,” Strickland said.

And the project is something Kinsella will wait for.

“If they could start working on the boardwalk tomorrow, I would be over the moon," Kinsella said. "So, the sooner the better."

The city hired a consultant for $170,237 to design the project and obtain permits for the boardwalk extension.

The city is prepared to review potential designs by June 2026. Funding for construction has not been estimated or approved at this time.