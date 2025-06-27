SAN ANTONIO — Boeing is struggling with labor shortages and leadership changes at its Air Force One base in Port San Antonio.
A report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) about the effort to transform two 787-4 airplanes into presidential jets detailed a backlog of work still yet to be done, cracks in the airplane and flaws in its design, according to the San Antonio-Express News.
Boeing was slated to complete the first of the aircrafts last year. The estimated completion has since been pushed back to 2029.
Issues with hiring qualified mechanics who can receive security clearances also put stress on the project timeline, the GAO said.
Wiring design delays and problems with the plane’s decompression and environmental control system were also cited in the report.
The head of the program will reportedly be replaced with a hire from aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman.