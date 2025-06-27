OHIO — Food date labeling may be creating confusion among consumers and leading to an increase in food waste.
Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said, "We just have to continue having these conversations and do a better job of educating consumers. If you go back 30 years when you and I were kids and mom and dad we're going to the grocery store, I think we had a better understanding of this because we cooked at home more frequently."
According to the International Food Information Council, 48% of respondents correctly said the labels "Best by", "Use by" "Best if used by" signal when a product begins to decline in quality.
According to the survey more than a third of respondents said they throw away their food before checking the label
“The USDA has wonderful resources on food safety recommendations,” Vance said.
