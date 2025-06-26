AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has gained a reputation as an attractive site for major tech companies to call home, but another Southern city may soon be giving it a run for its money.

Los Angeles-based construction software company BuildOps has chosen Raleigh, N.C., as the site of a new tech hub that will create hundreds of high-paying jobs, according to a report from Austin Business Journal.

BuildOps considered factors like affordability, travel options and the pool of talent when choosing a city to set up shop and landed on Austin and Raleigh as finalists, but ultimately chose the North Carolina city.

The company estimates creating nearly 300 jobs with an average salary of $111,000.

Earlier this month, a report found that Austin was replaced by Scottsdale, Ariz., as the top wealth hub in the U.S., with experts saying the change could be attributed to rising costs and a slowing pandemic-era tech boom.