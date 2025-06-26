TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa and Hillsborough County Public Schools are creating more opportunities for students to work and learn this summer through a youth intern program.

This year, organizers say they’re hoping to immerse more Hispanic students in the opportunities that come with trade programs.

Ashley Dejongh says she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty — and in the plumbing industry, that’s important.

“People get grossed out, but I don’t,” she said.

She was drawn to this career path after watching her dad fix things as a handyman.

Dejongh said plumbing is similar to that, and the opportunity to learn is why she decided to take part in this year’s summer youth intern program put on by the city of Tampa in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

She said she had some prior knowledge of plumbing, but she’s also gaining new skills that will help in the long run.

“I was just able to do a lot of home things," Dejongh said. "I wasn’t used to using public tools or assembling toilets for the public."

While she’s learning, she’s also setting an example. Before this summer, no other Hispanic students had participated in the intern program.

Dejongh is one of five Hispanic students in this year’s group. She said the experience gives her an advantage in a competitive workforce.

“I think this opens a lot of doors for Latinos," she said. "I’ve gotten to meet a lot of big people that I’ve never met before."

Rugina Castillo, the program lead, said with enrollment of Hispanic students increasing in the Hillsborough County school district, it’s important to teach them about skilled trade jobs in the city.

“Some of the Hispanic students may not speak English, but they bring that skill with them," Castillo said. "So we do not want to leave them out."

Castillo has also been meeting families in the community to inform them about the program and the benefits it brings.

Part of the program allows students to work hands-on in trades like plumbing, auto shop, HVAC, and more.

Dejongh said the program is setting her up for success.

“They help us go through our applications and resumes," she said. "They prepare us for the bigger stuff."

She said it’s a pipeline that will help her obtain a job in an industry she loves.

The program is also working to establish opportunities for students who can’t work during the summer. Officials say they are hoping to expand it to a year-round program.