APOPKA, Fla. — Sometimes life’s hard-earned lessons, like learning how to overcome adversity, can ignite a fire within.

For Ryan Whaley, a childhood of instability followed by trying times as an adult, served as fuel for his Parlor Kitchen.

It’s there that Whaley dishes up whimsical waffles; his stall is a fixture with growing popularity in Apopka’s new food hall, Hall’s On 5th, a nearly century-old former feed store.

Whaley lets his imagination loose, from the intricate vines which drape from his walls to the fog which floats into the hallway. A fan of storytelling, his food features a backstory of a weary traveler in the woods searching for a long-lost love as lanterns light his path. It’s a tale Whaley dreamt up in his head.

Yet, in real life, it’s within this same food hall stall that Whaley finds something he, too, has been seeking: stability.

“I’ve been the happiest and most centered I’ve ever been,” he said soundly. “I’m in my mid-30s now and I need that stability.”

Growing up, Whaley spent much time in church, but said that he “hated going to school.” He also had a tumultuous childhood, moving often. By the age of 15, he left his mother and their strained relationship to move in with his sister.

“I lived my life in survival mode. I’ve been to nine elementary schools, two middle schools, three high schools,” he said. “I was always the new kid, every six months. She said with the landlord, there was always something different happening. I remember one time there was literally birds in the dryer … I wasn’t always on good terms with my mother.”

Many years later, Whaley became a theme park server, but was furloughed during the pandemic. And like so many others, he sought re-invention during that time period as he scrambled to make rent.

His way forward came in the form of chocolate chip cookies which he and his then-girlfriend began baking, then shipping around the country.

“Our first order was two dozen chocolate chip cookies in Hollywood, California. I was like, ‘Oh, how do I get this from the east coast to west coast?’” he said with a laugh.

By 2020, Whaley began experimenting in the kitchen and forayed into macaroni and cheese with a headline-grabbing “Macaroni and WAP” creation, a spin-off of rapper Cardi B’s “macaroni in a pot” lyric in her eyebrow-raising song, “WAP.”

Soon, Whaley said that he was scooping up awards for cookies, as the duo’s Table Ghost Kitchen became a fixture at Central Florida farmer’s markets and pop-up events, drawing sweet-toothed social media followers.

But, it was the couple’s break-up, coupled with the pressure of a suddenly popular business, which Whaley said sent him into a spiral.

“I found myself crying at the stove, literally working through it. Baking cookies, 50 dozen, by myself, throughout the night,” he said. “I think it’s important to, I guess, show depression is real. ADHD is real, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a negative thing. For me, I always, always, always find the positivity.”

In 2022, Whaley said that he transitioned his business to the name Parlor Kitchen. He found therapy in productivity, throwing himself into his vision for a waffle company which could one day be scalable.

And while his dream of licensing his waffle wonders to Universal Studios has yet to be realized, a recent collaboration with local ice cream giant Kelly’s, Whaley explained, gave his business a boost. He just introduced a private dining menu, envisioning taking up another adjacent space in the former feed store with fixed courses of shrimp, salads — and, of course, waffles.

For Whaley, who joked that five years ago he didn’t know how to make whipped cream, all of the hurdles he’s had to overcome have been worthwhile. Like, his fictional backstory for the business — a lost traveler finding his destination — he’s grateful to have arrived at a place of balance.

“A year ago, I was preparing to be a restaurant consultant in Wyoming. Giving up, throwing in the towel,” he remarked. “I have my own apartment I share with my girlfriend, my own business that is successful. You have to go through failures to build your confidence. You have to.”