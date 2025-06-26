UNION COUNTY, Ohio — A growing number of farmers are finding that life on the farm alone isn’t enough to make ends meet.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a farm as any operation that sells more than $1,000 worth of agricultural products in a year



The most recent data from the USDA shows that in 2023 96% of farm households earned income from sources other than their farm



A farmer in Union County works a second job as a crop consultant

With rising costs, fluctuating prices and unpredictable weather, more families are turning to off-farm jobs to keep their operations running.

Ron Burns has been a farmer his whole life. He and his wife farm cattle, corn, wheat, beans and hay.

“Its organized chaos is what it is,” said Burns.

But almost all farm households are earning income from working another job off the farm,

Burns works as a crop consultant when he’s not taking care of his family’s farm.

“As the season progresses with the stages of the corn, we’ll go out and scout all that and make sure it has the right nutrients at the right time, and we adapt for different weather situations,” Burns said.

“It’s a time commitment. Trying to do that balance with full-time and then also farming part-time, and family balance,” Burns said.

At the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at Ohio State University, assistant professor Jared Grant teaches his students about farmers like Burns.

“In some cases, people have their secondary job or off-farm income just so they can have benefits such as health insurance,” said Grant.

Grant said just because a farmer has to work another job, doesn’t mean they’re doing a bad job.

“It just could mean, this is what’s going on this year, low yield, things like that, factors you can’t control, so it’s more like having a safety net,” Grant said.

For Burns and his family, farming and working full time is worth it.

“The goal has always been the same. The purpose is just to keep growing a better operation for myself and for my family who has given me the opportunity to get started,” Burns said.