CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report shows millions of borrowers are struggling to keep up with loan payments, and some of their credit scores taking a hit.

According to a TransUnion's most recent research, nearly 6 million federal student loan borrowers are now delinquent, with payments 90 days or more past due. TransUnion is one of the nation's three major consumer credit reporting agencies.

Of those borrowers, TransUnion stated 1.8 million could enter default as early as July, after going several months without making payments.

A North Carolina money coach is encouraging those in need of financial guidance to reach out for help.

Known on social media as the Debt Payoff Queen, Jeanette Rosalia is helping borrowers navigate a financial system many find overwhelming.

A wife, mother of two, full-time project manager and CEO, Rosalia uses her experience paying down thousands in student loan debt to guide others toward their financial goals.

“I feel like an octopus at times because it’s so hard to balance everything,” she said. “I have a village. But I want to help other millennials pay off their debt.”

Some of Rosalia’s clients are seeking guidance on how to pay off their debts so they can pursue their dreams.

She said this includes a resident whose credit score dropped recently due to miscommunication during loan servicer transitions.

“A client whose score dropped 153 points,” she said. “They’re going to hit your credit score first.”

TransUnion’s report supports her concern, noting that recently delinquent borrowers have seen their credit scores fall by an average of 60 points, making it harder to qualify for necessities like cars, homes and other major purchases.

“They're saving for weddings, buying houses or apartments, or getting new cars, and all these things require you to have [solid] credit,” Rosalia said.

In May, the U.S. Department of Education restarted collections on defaulted federal loans, which had been paused since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that change, experts say more people could find themselves behind on payments and at risk of wage garnishment.

Rosalia encourages borrowers to take control of their finances, so they won’t end up in default.

“Have a money date with yourself every month,” she said. “Look at what’s coming in, what’s going out so you can get ahead of it.”

She also recommends small, consistent payments toward loans, where applicable to your financial circumstances.

"I'm big on automatic transfers or autopay, so, if you have an extra 10% of your check left over at the end of every month that would go towards savings or something else, put 5% of that towards your loan or put 8% of it towards your loan and 2% of it in your savings,” Rosalia said.

"You also definitely need to check studentaid.gov to see [your loan status]," she said.

As more borrowers fall behind, Rosalia hopes her message of financial awareness and preparation reaches those who need it most.

“Prioritize your overall financial wellness,” she said.