MADISON, Wis. — A Madison nonprofit that serves kids and adults with disabilities is thankful for an outpouring of community support after flooding caused at least $30,000 worth of damage.

The nonprofit closed for two days, after Monday night’s storm caused flooding inside Camp Createability



Leaders created makeshift spaces for clients to continue to work on their projects



In just two days, a GoFundMe page set up to help with cleanup efforts raised more than $11,000

Camp Createability helps train people with autism and other disabilities on how to get jobs as artists, graphic designers and filmmakers.

Noah Deans and Abigail Kaiser are among those who rely on the organization to learn, work and socialize.

“Love getting to know everybody here and making a lot of projects that I have in mind, either editing or writing a script,” Deans said.

Having to stay away for two days was difficult for them, after Monday night’s storm caused flooding inside Camp Createability.

Debbie Armstrong, the executive director, said she was devastated when she walked in and saw the flooding Tuesday morning.

“I usually come in a good hour before clients come in and found water clear to the front door pretty much, and just wanted to cry,” Armstrong said.

She knew they needed to create some safe areas away from the damage, so Deans, Kaiser and others could get back to their projects.

In just two days, a GoFundMe page Armstrong set up to help with cleanup efforts raised more than $11,000.

Armstrong said she’s thankful.

“We’ve had people reaching out to help with clean up and with rebuilding and just even donating furniture that might have gotten damaged,” she said. “So, it just feels really good to know that the community is out there and with us.”

While it will take time to replace equipment and fix some of the water damage, Armstrong and those who rely on Camp Createability are happy it’s at least back open.

“I just love making new friends here and social and doing crafts that I love to do,” Kaiser said.

“This is their kind of happy space,” Armstrong added. “This is their home away from home.”