MADISON, Wis. — With wedding season is officially in full swing, it’s normally a busy time for businesses.

But many wedding industry professionals are reporting a decline in the number of people getting married.

“We have about 8,000 kids who come every year for school field trips, camp field trips and then it is just families coming out to enjoy the farm,” said Krysiak.

Krysiak said their busiest time of year is normally in the fall.

This year that number has dropped to 18, and she is not the only one in the industry feeling the economic pinch.

Robert Anderson is the founder of Oso In Love Events.

Every year he spends his summers planning weddings at a resort.

“Wedding coordination, design, officiant services, musical entertainment as well as decor rentals, linen rentals,” said Anderson.

Anderson has been running Oso In Love Events for four years and said he has seen constant growth until this season.

“Myself, as well as other wedding professionals that we communicate with on a regular basis, have seen sort of a dip in bookings,” said Anderson.

He said he thinks more reservations will come in later in the season.

“Maybe they are taking more time to make their decisions and thinking more in depth about how they want to choose to spend their money,” said Anderson.

Krysiak said she and her husband have already made plans to shift their business model if they don’t get more reservations soon.

”We will probably get to the point of opening more frequently, not just the five weekends in spring and then the pumpkin patch in fall. We will probably look at opening up the farm more for the public to come out,” said Anderson.

Both Krysiak and Anderson said they are hopeful that the shift in wedding reservations is short term, and that business will bounce back during this season of love.