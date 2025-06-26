ORLANDO, Fla. — A new downtown business will open their doors soon, thanks to some funding help from the city of Orlando.

John Teixeira and his business partner, Devon Tillman, own Outpost Neighborhood Tavern. They described the menu as American with a Southern-inspired twist.

“Our community has really been screaming for new restaurants and new safe spaces,” said Teixeira. “I’m really hopeful that this restaurant will add a lot to the Lake Eola and Thorton Park neighborhoods.”

The restaurant, located on the corner of East Robinson Street and North Eola Drive, will have a phased opening.

Teixeira said the team applied for the DTO Restaurant Program, which was created by the city of Orlando. They are receiving $59,000 for tenant improvements — which they used for plumbing, drywall, and other projects — and an additional $25,000 was awarded in rental assistance for the first year of the agreement.

“We’re not a chain, we’re a small business, so we’re self-funded," Teixeira said. "We have a couple of partners, but it’s a difficult process to have. So any way we can get a little extra support from the city was extremely appreciated."

The program was originally created by the Community Redevelopment Agency, called the CRA Retail Stimulus Program. In 2023, the program was split in two — one for restaurants and one for retail.

City staff say the DTO Restaurant Program takes applicants year-round. They work with business owners to bring new restaurants downtown and increase the number of visitors to the area.

“We actually like to help them with both the build-out, as well as that first-year rent, so we want to help them get started," said David Barilla, the executive director of the Downtown Development Board. "But also, surround them during that first year to hopefully make them as successful as they can be.”

The DTO Restaurant Program can help fund up to $475,000. A similar program is available for retail spaces.

The money has made the process easier for the Outpost team, who hope to open their doors in two to three weeks.

“Knowing that we’re going to be able to receive that grant from the city really helps us focus on just conducting our business and not have to sweat the financial side,” Teixeira said.