MILWAUKEE — An iconic Milwaukee burger spot will close its doors at the end of 2025 after 16 years in Brew City.

AJ Bombers announced Thursday it will close later this year, but did not provide an exact closing date. Benson’s Restaurant Group, which owns AJ Bombers, opted not to renew the restaurant’s Water Street lease. The lease runs through “late” 2025, according to a press release.

“AJ Bombers has been a cornerstone in the Milwaukee community for the past 16 years, and it’s beloved by so many, including myself. This decision wasn’t an easy one, but it’s one that made the most business sense for our restaurant group as we look to the future,” said David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments and owner of Benson’s Restaurant Group.

AJ Bombers, located on the first floor of 1247 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee, will host a series of “celebrations” before it closes. Details will be announced by Benson’s Restaurant Group at a future date.

“Rest assured, for the next few months, we’ll be celebrating in style — expect tributes to our claims to fame, nods to previously retired menu items and so much more. While bittersweet, we look forward to giving this historic brand a fitting sendoff, with the help from the community,” Marcus said.

The restaurant is known for its burgers, peanut bombs and boozy shakes. It originally opened in 2009 under different ownership. In 2010, it won best burger from the Travel Channel’s “Food Wars.”