ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando housing market is seeing more homes available and steady sales, according to the most recent report from the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association.

Currently, inventory is at its highest since January 2011 and has increased 35% from May last year.

“We are seeing an influx of inventory compared to last year,” real estate agent Abby Greenberg said. “We only had about 10,000 houses on the market. We’re now we’re approaching 14,000 houses.”

For buyers like Landes Woolslayer, who’s working with Greenberg to relocate to Florida from Ohio, it means she has more choices.

“It felt like we had a lot of options, which again, it’s so different across states,” Woolslayer said. “So I was pleasantly surprised by how many homes we were able to see. I mean, they were so kind to show us so many. We looked at over 30 homes in two days.”

With more options, prices have also stabilized in the market, and in terms of interest rates, they have been sitting in the 6% range since October 2024.

Data shows that in May of this year, the median home price was around $390,000, something Greenberg believes will drop.

“I see that the average median price point is most likely to go down over the next year and it’s going to continue to trend down,” she said. “It was in the 400s and now it’s down into the 300s.”

For sellers, houses are sitting in the market for a little longer.

According to Redfin, median days on the market are sitting around 67 days, up 12 year-over-year.

Which means if they want to sell, they have to stay competitive and be willing to negotiate.

“There’s a lot more negotiation going on now,” broker associate Jesse Rottinghaus said. “That’s just a product of supply and demand. So, you know, we have a lot more supply and that demand is very low because we have we don’t have a ton of buyers, so we have a lot more supply. So the buyers that are coming into the market are all fighting for the best properties, the ones that are perfectly priced, and all have checked all the boxes.”

All in all, these real estate experts say this market will attract more buyers through the summer.