PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Brevard County’s Space Coast also is home to one of the nation’s busiest cruise ports, and the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners is meeting Wednesday to discuss the Port’s expansion.

Port Canaveral last month announced plans to invest more than $500 million to improve the seven-terminal port and address the growing demands.

The specific topic at Wednesday’s meeting will be the budget for the Terminal 5 expansion, and commissioners are expected to cap spending for that project at just less than $69 million.

The port’s leaders have coined the term “Port Canaveral Advantage Plan” to expand capacity in the short and long term.

The terminal expansions are projected to take place over five years and will include:

Infrastructure projects to accommodate new and bigger cruise ships

The expansion of cruise Terminal 5, which would include a larger area for people waiting to board cruise ships and a new seating and luggage area

Norwegian Cruise Lines currently is the primary operator at Terminal 5.

Wednesday’s meeting at the Port Authority Commission Room, which started at 9 a.m., is open to the public.