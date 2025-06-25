MILWAUKEE — Five Pick ‘n Save locations in Milwaukee County will be affected by Kroger’s closure of approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months.

The company announced the closures in a First Quarter 2025 report last week, saying it expects “a modest financial benefit” from the closures.

The affected Milwaukee stores include:

Ald. Russell Stamper, II, who serves the 15th District, said he was "deeply disappointed" after being informed the 2355 N. 35th St. location in his district would be shut down.

"Like many of you, I know how vital that store has been - not just as a place to buy groceries, but as a cornerstone for families, seniors, and neighbors to access fresh food and essential items close to home," he said.

Stamper said the closure will leave "a real void in the daily lives of countless families in our neighborhood" and that he'll be working with the Department of City Development to find a new grocer for the location.

In a statement, the company said the decision will help it run “more efficiently and ensure long-term health” of the business.

