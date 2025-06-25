NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Aqua Harbor development is taking shape along US Highway 19 in Gulf Harbors.

"I can't wait for it to open. I think it's just a whole complement to the city," said New Port Richey Mayor Chopper Davis.

One of the latest projects from New Port Richey, Aqua Harbor, aims to expand on revitalization that began downtown





Construction is underway on two six-story condo buildings that will include a total of 96 units. Davis said the $40 million project will also include a hotel and marina.

The project's neighbors are also excited about the possibility it brings.

"We're hoping it's going to be a lot more foot traffic. It's going to beautify the entrance to New Port Richey, supposed to be the crown jewel of the southern entrance to New Port Richey," said Jeff Roberts, co-owner of Seafire Grill.

Roberts and his partners opened Seafire in the spring of 2024 in the former Widow Fletcher's. He said about a $250,000 went into transforming the space.

"We did a lot of renovations to the building as far as the aesthetics - redid the floors, the walls, built walls to split up the dining rooms," Roberts said.

He said he's seen firsthand what revitalization efforts can do for a neighborhood. Roberts and his partners also own The Social downtown.

"I remember in 2019 when we opened down there, it wasn't talked to the greatest, and now it's one of the most booming, hottest spots in New Port Richey, if not out of the New Port Richey area. People are coming in town from out of the area to visit Main Street," Roberts said. "We want to do that here and just tie it all together."

Pasco County and cities along US 19 have been working to revitalize the corridor for years. Davis said New Port Richey's focus now is on spreading the revitalization efforts that began downtown along US-19 and into neighborhoods. In the case of Gulf Harbors, Davis said Aqua Harbor will sit on the site of the former Magnuson Hotel.

"It was a hotel that you rented by the month. And of course, that wasn't really getting the quality people that we have in this town, and especially being right here next to Gulf Harbors," Davis said

He said the hope is that the development, along with Seafire Grill, will bring more visitors to that area of town.

Construction on the condo buildings is expected to wrap up next year.