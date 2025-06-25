AUSTIN, Texas — An LGBTQ+ and feminist bookstore in North Austin was recently the target of vandalism, but owners say they aren’t going anywhere.

What You Need To Know A feminist and LGBTQ+ independent bookstore in Austin was vandalized this month



A piece of concrete was thrown at the front window of BookWoman, right where a Pride flag hangs in the store, owners report



Owners say it’s no coincidence that the attack happened the night after Austin’s “No Kings” rally against President Donald Trump on June 14



Despite the attack, the store’s owners say they’re still committed to their values of promoting feminism and LGBTQ+ rights

A piece of concrete was thrown at the front window of BookWoman this month, right where a Pride flag hangs in the store, owners reported. The damage was located directly under a painted-on feminine gender symbol on the window.

BookWoman says it’s no coincidence that the attack happened the night after Austin’s “No Kings” rally against President Donald Trump on June 14, and following the store’s stop on the Austin Against Apartheid bike ride.

The nearly 50-year-old independent bookshop, which started off as a collective, is known for stocking titles by women authors and marginalized groups and says this type of pushback against those communities isn’t new.

“As an openly feminist and queer space, we are no strangers to pushback and attempts at silencing the voices of women, LGBTQA+ people and POC,” a post on the store’s Instagram reads.

Despite the attack, the store’s owners say they’re still committed to their values.

“We will always continue to be a bookstore and community space that promotes feminism, LGBTQA+ rights, antiracism, anticapitalism, anti-apartheid, and the rights and freedoms of immigrants. In short, we will continue to be BookWoman,” the post reads.

The store is accepting donations that will go towards repairing the damage “and keeping the store going strong.”