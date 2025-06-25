DUNEDIN, Fla. — Tourism is Dunedin’s largest economic driver, but the chamber of commerce is trying to change that.

The Dunedin Chamber hopes to grow new jobs that are not tourism related. It’s aiming to do that with its Hub program, a community for businesses.

Starting a new business can be challenging.

“The stress never goes away. The self-doubt never goes away, and the fear never goes away because the landscape is constantly shifting beneath your feet,” said Natalie Root, Founder and CEO of The Root Agency.

Natalie Root started The Root Agency in 2016 with a mission to help nonprofits grow. On June 25, 2025, the agency met with the nonprofit Junior League Clearwater-Dunedin.

“Nonprofits serve a critical backbone in our community to create equitable, holistic, thriving communities,” Root said.

While helping other organizations expand, The Root Agency was also looking to grow. While Root said she’s an expert in some areas, she still had some questions.

“That did not mean that I had the acumen for finance, marketing on that scale, talent management and planning,” she said.

That’s when she decided to join The Hub in Dunedin. It’s a shared office space where entrepreneurs can be surrounded by like-minded people. It also hosts meetings for entrepreneurs where they can help each other with challenges they are facing.

“It’s amazing to see the gems in our own backyards, wealth of knowledge and skills that can be shared around our community,” Root said.

The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce said that tourism is the city’s largest economic driver, but the president of the chamber said it doesn’t want to put all of its eggs in one basket.

“Tourism is cyclical. We had hurricanes last fall, and it affected people traveling here. It’s not terribly down, but it is down, and it’ll bounce back,” said Julie Ward Bujalski, President and CEO Dunedin Chamber of Commerce.

The incubator was critical to the growth of Root’s business, she said. She worked in the hub’s office spaces and now has a place of her own.

“Incubator, the chamber, the community as a whole, supporting the business community holistically, beyond the tourism industry or in addition to the tourism industry. It’s critical,” Root said.

Critical for local businesses, like The Root Agency, to help dig their roots deeper in Dunedin.

Business owners don’t have to be a member of the chamber to use the Hub.

More information on how to get involved with the Hub can be found here.